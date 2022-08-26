OUR VIEW: Too much, or not enough forgiveness?

The reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement of student debt forgiveness is as predictable as it is frustrating.

It’s easy to find flaws in any government cash distribution plan. COVID relief funds went to some who didn’t necessarily need them. Inequities often mean people who need help are not receiving it and the more fortunate find themselves with a windfall.

The reaction has been predictable as it turns into a left-right argument. The left is saying it’s too little, too late, and doesn’t help the right people. The right complains about the increase in national debt (always a nice target for the party not occupying the White House) and President Biden in effect “buying” votes with the plan.

Then we have those who took on debt and have managed to repay it. The bitterness held by some of those people is palpable. Why should someone else have their debt magically reduced when others worked hard to repay their debt?

Or, as a wheelchair user on Twitter sarcastically posted, “I don’t want anyone else to walk because I can’t walk.”

According to the Education Data Initiative, about 1 in 5 Americans—43 million people -- have debt from federal student loan programs, owing more than $1.6 trillion collectively. A third of those owe less than $10,000, with the average student loan debt balance sitting at $37,667.

The target for relief is lower-income college graduates and dropouts, especially those who grew up in lower-income families. Those are the people Biden said have the “worst of both worlds — debt and no degree.” A Columbia University study found the loan-default rate for borrowers without any degree was 40% percent. For those with a bachelor’s degree, the figure was under 8%. Over the last four decades, the cost of attending a US college has skyrocketed by 169%, while earnings for people in their 20s have only risen by about 19%.

Biden wasn’t absent from the use of hyperbole when he mentioned “billionaires” receiving benefits. This plan does little to help those over 50 who are still paying off student loans. And as usual, the White House was squishy on the plan’s potential effects on inflation. Biden only added student debt to his campaign plan under pressure as more liberal Democrats dropped out of the race for the presidential nomination.

Society makes many promises to its young people with a failure to follow through. Those still holding student debt borrowed the funds based on the expectation of work being available. Many are working outside of their fields of education, at a lower salary than anticipated. The societal changes over the last 25 years were impossible to predict, and millions of Americans are living in a different fashion than they’d anticipated.

What’s most frustrating about the decision is that legal experts are already discussing the possibility of court challenges, though it’s unclear who would have standing for such a case. Don’t spend that $10,000 yet, student debt holder. We will likely be waiting for court rulings about it.