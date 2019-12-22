OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Abe Lincoln's 200th birthday

If you grew up in Central Illinois, or have spent any amount of time here, you know Abe Lincoln's history as well as you know your family's genealogy.
Born in Kentucky, Feb. 12, 1809, he and his family moved to Indiana, where his mother Nancy died of milk sickness and his father married Sarah Bush; the family later moved to Macon and Coles counties, Illinois. Abe moved to New Salem in Menard County, where he lost his first love, Ann Rutledge. The future president moved to Springfield in Sangamon County, studied the law, rode the legal circuit with Bloomington's David Davis. He and wife Mary Todd had four boys, only two of whom saw adulthood. He served in the Illinois General Assembly and U.S. Congress before his nomination for president. He led a divided country during the Civil War, successfully encouraged Congress to end slavery, and made Thanksgiving an official holiday. He was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1861, in Washington, D.C., and is buried in Springfield. His face is on the five-dollar bill, the penny and Mount Rushmore; towns, counties, colleges and cars are named in his honor. He and George Washington share the eponymous Presidents Day federal holiday.
So, when Lincoln's 200th birthday approached in 2009, it was only fitting that the Land of Lincoln's bicentennial birthday celebration was fit for - if not a king - then certainly a favorite son.
His birthday was ranked the most important story of the year in 2009, and a federal ranking of 65 historians that same year kept Abe Lincoln in the top spot as the nation's most important president. The Associated Press said the academics rated George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Harry Truman as the best leaders overall.
Then-President Barack Obama, the nation's first black president and an Illinoisan himself, tied himself to Lincoln's legacy, announcing his presidential run at the Old State Capitol in Springfield and introducing his running mate at the same site a few months later. He returned for Lincoln's 200th birthday, speaking at several events.
When Lincoln left Springfield in 1861 for the White House, he gave a short speech at the downtown depot:
"My friends, no one, not in my situation, can appreciate my feeling of sadness at this parting. To this place, and the kindness of these people, I owe everything. Here I have lived a quarter of a century, and have passed from a young to an old man. Here my children have been born, and one is buried. I now leave, not knowing when, or whether ever, I may return, with a task before me greater than that which rested upon Washington. Without the assistance of the Divine Being who ever attended him, I cannot succeed. With that assistance I cannot fail. Trusting in Him who can go with me, and remain with you, and be everywhere for good, let us confidently hope that all will yet be well. To His care commending you, as I hope in your prayers you will commend me, I bid you an affectionate farewell."
