OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Blagojevich cemented narrative

The 2010s were when the shameful tactics of Illinois politics entered full view, and Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich came to symbolize just how far things can go off the rails.

Impeached and removed from office, Blagojevich in June 2010 faced a federal trial for trying to sell President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat and extort money from donors. He was found guilty on 17 counts.

There was a retrial and calls for appeals, but Blagojevich ultimately became a federal prisoner, serving 14 years.

The episode cemented the narrative nationally about corruption in the state.

One of the factors was that Blagojevich was like a cartoon character, with the crazy hair, love of Elvis and bombastic personality.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The reality is, he was a product of the Illinois political system, a one-time amateur boxer who used connections to land a seat in the Legislature and then Congress, only to be ushered into the governor's mansion as Democrats took control of all but one statewide seat in 2002.

He clashed frequently with members of both parties in the General Assembly and used various smoke and mirrors to address serious budget shortfalls. He was governor high on rhetoric and light on action, even as the state lunged towards fiscal disaster.