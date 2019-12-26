OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Blagojevich cemented narrative

The 2010s were when the shameful tactics of Illinois politics entered full view, and Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich came to symbolize just how far things can go off the rails.
Impeached and removed from office, Blagojevich in June 2010 faced a federal trial for trying to sell President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat and extort money from donors. He was found guilty on 17 counts.
There was a retrial and calls for appeals, but Blagojevich ultimately became a federal prisoner, serving 14 years.
The episode cemented the narrative nationally about corruption in the state.
One of the factors was that Blagojevich was like a cartoon character, with the crazy hair, love of Elvis and bombastic personality.
The reality is, he was a product of the Illinois political system, a one-time amateur boxer who used connections to land a seat in the Legislature and then Congress, only to be ushered into the governor's mansion as Democrats took control of all but one statewide seat in 2002.
He clashed frequently with members of both parties in the General Assembly and used various smoke and mirrors to address serious budget shortfalls. He was governor high on rhetoric and light on action, even as the state lunged towards fiscal disaster.
The impact of those years in Springfield is still being felt.
There were calls for ethics reforms, too, with limited success. After all, the decade was capped with Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, charged with bribery, Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, indicted on embezzlement charges and state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, resigning after his office was raided by the FBI.
Today, the 40th governor of Illinois is prisoner number 40892-424 in a Colorado prison. President Donald Trump in August said he may review commuting the sentence because Blagojevich was "treated unbelievably unfairly."
No matter what happens in coming years, Blagojevich will remain the fourth Illinois governor to spend time in a federal prison.
That's his legacy.