OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Cubs' turnaround makres history

Then they made more history. Opponent and American League champion Cleveland had the second-longest title-free drought in the sport. Cleveland was poised to end its streak and extend the Cubs’, taking a 3-1 lead in the World Series. Only five teams in baseball history had made a World Series comeback from being down 3-1.

The Cubs completed their comeback with three straight World Series wins, including a memorable Game 7 in Cleveland. The Cubs built a 6-3 lead, which they gave back in the eighth inning. The teams went into extra innings tied at 6, But before extra innings, there was a 17-minute rain delay, a delay some Cubs players said was key to them winning the game.

The Cubs made the playoffs again in 2017 and 2018, losing in the National League Championship Series in 2017 and losing the wild card game in 2018. Last year’s team was Maddon’s first Cubs squad to miss the playoffs, and Maddon and Esptein announced together their parting of ways.

In sports, organizations often speak of windows of opportunity, understanding that sometimes the right players come together at the right time and can potentially establish an extended run of success. Maddon’s departure is just one of the factors that leave experts questioning whether their window of opportunity has slammed shut.

But even if it has, there’s been a nice playoff run for the team, five years of winning baseball, and that impossibly unlikely and sweet World Series championship that took a lifetime to win.

