OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Illinois leads way in distracted driving laws

As technology changes, so must laws — which is why we applaud the state of Illinois for its quick approach to adding and updating laws related to distracted driving.

Talking or texting on a mobile phone while driving was commonplace until 2014, when the state ordered drivers to avoid the use of handheld devices. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth to an earbud and mic, use a handsfree speaker system or connect via your car speakers. But you no longer can hold the phone and talk or text at the same time.

You can't talk or text at all when you drive through a construction zone.

In 2018, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 4846, which carried a $75 fine for using a mobile device. When it went into effect in 2019, it meant a first-time offense was now considered a moving violation, meaning it appeared on a driving record. Get three and your license will be suspended.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested hiking the fine to $1,000 if someone gets hurt.