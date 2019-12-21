OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Illinois leads way in distracted driving laws

As technology changes, so must laws — which is why we applaud the state of Illinois for its quick approach to adding and updating laws related to distracted driving.
Talking or texting on a mobile phone while driving was commonplace until 2014, when the state ordered drivers to avoid the use of handheld devices. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth to an earbud and mic, use a handsfree speaker system or connect via your car speakers. But you no longer can hold the phone and talk or text at the same time.
You can't talk or text at all when you drive through a construction zone.
In 2018, then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 4846, which carried a $75 fine for using a mobile device. When it went into effect in 2019, it meant a first-time offense was now considered a moving violation, meaning it appeared on a driving record. Get three and your license will be suspended.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested hiking the fine to $1,000 if someone gets hurt.
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office says you should pull over to a safe place to talk on the phone, text message, or email. Adjust seat positions, climate controls, sound systems and other devices before you leave or when you stop; if you must fuss with them, make sure you understand how the controls work (reading the manual while driving is another no-no).
Don’t multi-task when driving, don't use the mirrors for personal grooming, and pull over to care for children.
And, despite the availability of drive-thru lanes and cup holders, it's really best to eat or drink only when your car is stopped and parked.
Since that's a hard pill to swallow, Illinois' get-tough approach is a clear step in the right direction.
New York was the first state to ban hand-held cellphone usage while driving. That was in 2001, before the explosion of smartphones, in-vehicle touchscreens and other devices that demand our unblinking attention.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration estimates 25 percent of police-reported crashes involve a driver on a device. The American Public Health Association says about 78,000 people have died in crashes caused by distracted driving since 2000.
The Chicago Tribune said that last year, state police issued 15,150 citations for distracted driving. Nationwide, 3,166 people died from distracted driving nationally in 2017, according to federal data.
Because there is no national texting-while-driving ban, a patchwork of policies and rules exists across the country. In other words, it's up to all of us to address this problem.
Until distracted driving carries the same social stigma as drunken driving, crashes will keep happening.
