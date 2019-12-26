OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Many marijuana questions still are unanswered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Or more likely, they will wind up with some combination of the two that’s similar to however they presently deal with alcohol.

Those who insist legalized recreational marijuana is an instant cure for a multitude of mental health issues are as extreme as those who think consumption of the devil’s lettuce is a gateway, or ultimately ends up ruining every life it touches.

The truth, as often is the case, lies somewhere in the middle. There will be incidents with people under the influence that will infuriate supporter and opponent alike. There will also be incidents where miracles of science occur, and anxiety and stress will be dramatically increased for some users.

How do we know that to be true? It’s already happening, with those who are using the herb medicinally. It won’t work for everyone. It’s worth the experiment to find out how many it can help. We can and will have to revisit the subject as time goes on.

Ultimately, the argument teeters on which side of the argument you fall. If you think society has more important things to worry about, you’re fine with someone enjoying a safe buzz, from alcohol or marijuana. If you think legalization marks another step toward our ultimate decline, even years of incident-free legalized marijuana isn’t about to change your mind.

