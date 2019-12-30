OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Morass marked budget issues

The 2010s was the decade in which Illinois operated a crippling 793 days without a fully appropriated state budget.
In a historic and dysfunctional moment, from July 1, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2017, the government was in an unbelievable standstill. Payments for social service programs, higher education, state employee health insurance and other programs ceased. Lottery payouts stalled. The only items funded were those required by court orders, consent decrees and statutory requirements.
The unprecedented situation took years to gather steam, back to pension under-funding dating to the 1950s, then through session after session of rampant deficient spending.
Despite a constitutional requirement to do so, Springfield hadn't produced a truly balanced budget since 2001, according to the state comptroller. A rollback of temporary income tax increases and a record backlog of bills were all contributing factors, but the biggest of all was simple political morass.
Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, and the Democrat-dominated General Assembly led by powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan repeatedly clashed on the best path forward. Rauner was elected in 2014 on a platform of cutting spending, unraveling the pension problem and addressing unions, but he ran into a buzzsaw in the Statehouse.
Eventually, the state's credit ratings dropped to the lowest in the country. Illinois had $1.03 billion in late bill payments and $9.25 billion in unpaid bills.
The stalemate ended when the legislature overruled Rauner's vetoes and enacted a $36.1 billion spending plan and income tax increase.
Although the impasse involved fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as a portion of 2018, the impact will be felt for years. The end of the decade ushered in Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was able to get bipartisan support for an operating budget.
What remains: A five-year forecast released by the governor’s budget office in October projected a budget deficit topping $3 billion. Pritzker proposes replacing the flat income tax rate with one that taxes people who earn more at a higher rate. Ultimately, voters will decide in November whether that plan will be adopted.