OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Morass marked budget issues

The 2010s was the decade in which Illinois operated a crippling 793 days without a fully appropriated state budget.

In a historic and dysfunctional moment, from July 1, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2017, the government was in an unbelievable standstill. Payments for social service programs, higher education, state employee health insurance and other programs ceased. Lottery payouts stalled. The only items funded were those required by court orders, consent decrees and statutory requirements.

The unprecedented situation took years to gather steam, back to pension under-funding dating to the 1950s, then through session after session of rampant deficient spending.

Despite a constitutional requirement to do so, Springfield hadn't produced a truly balanced budget since 2001, according to the state comptroller. A rollback of temporary income tax increases and a record backlog of bills were all contributing factors, but the biggest of all was simple political morass.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, and the Democrat-dominated General Assembly led by powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan repeatedly clashed on the best path forward. Rauner was elected in 2014 on a platform of cutting spending, unraveling the pension problem and addressing unions, but he ran into a buzzsaw in the Statehouse.