OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Same-sex marriage a new right

The years since may have produced more public and more visible same-sex unions, but they haven’t changed the debate. As public opinion and support sways in one direction, those on the opposite side become further entrenched.

No one has said change is easy. But change isn’t always wrong, either. The history of the United States has been one of gradual if begrudgingly offered acceptance. We continue to fight battles on racial, religious and societal issues. The nature of the beast is we’re almost certain to have 4 of 10 of us on either side. That leaves 20 percent of the country to listen to the debates on each side, and those are the people the partisans try to sway.

The battle for rights is neither quick, easy or permanent. Our courts have been filled with rights lawsuits for decades, and will continue to be. As much as we see some of those cases as frivolous, their outcomes ultimately are determining building blocks in what the foundation and existence of laws that follow.

The reality of same-sex marriage will be different in 2030 than it is today. Very little of our way of life is conducted in the same way it was 50 years ago. One of the most positive developments may be that our society has worked through these changes without the kind of violence that can tear a country apart.

