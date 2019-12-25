OUR VIEW: Top 10 of the 2010s: Same-sex marriage a new right

Same-sex marriage swept across the country in the middle of the last decade. As has been the case with other equality movements – civil rights, women’s rights, reproductive rights, workers’ rights – the change actually didn’t come with a sweep of surprise. The changes that are evolving society took years to implement, and the battle for the rights won in the legal decisions continue.
By 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an appeal of a Minnesota Supreme Court decision that found the state's statute limiting marriage to different-sex couples did not violate the U.S. Constitution. That decision, however, did not quiet the discussion. Debate roiled, bringing in discussions of whether the denials were violation of 14th Amendment rights (the 14th Amendment addresses rights and equal protections) and how passage of the Equal Rights Amendment could potentially institutionalize same-sex marriage.
But through the 1980s and 1990s, courts and states ruled against same-sex marriage and 1996’s Defense of Marriage Act denied federal recognition of same-sex marriages. But in 1999, Delaware began a state-by-state revolution and debate by ordering the legislature to establish same-sex marriage or an equivalent status, to protect the rights of those involved.
Those state-by-state showdowns were bitter battles fought in congresses and courtrooms and ballot boxes all over the country. The debate was ultimately closed, at least temporarily, by a Supreme Court decision.
The years since may have produced more public and more visible same-sex unions, but they haven’t changed the debate. As public opinion and support sways in one direction, those on the opposite side become further entrenched.
No one has said change is easy. But change isn’t always wrong, either. The history of the United States has been one of gradual if begrudgingly offered acceptance. We continue to fight battles on racial, religious and societal issues. The nature of the beast is we’re almost certain to have 4 of 10 of us on either side. That leaves 20 percent of the country to listen to the debates on each side, and those are the people the partisans try to sway.
The battle for rights is neither quick, easy or permanent. Our courts have been filled with rights lawsuits for decades, and will continue to be. As much as we see some of those cases as frivolous, their outcomes ultimately are determining building blocks in what the foundation and existence of laws that follow.
The reality of same-sex marriage will be different in 2030 than it is today. Very little of our way of life is conducted in the same way it was 50 years ago. One of the most positive developments may be that our society has worked through these changes without the kind of violence that can tear a country apart.