OUR VIEW: Treat your health worker with care

One of our societal flaws is misplacing blame.

Too often, we assume the person with whom we’re talking should be the victim of our wrath and the one able to solve the problems.

Of course, we should make efforts to avoid those kinds of confrontations. But there’s a special place to make that effort.

When you’re trying to access information about COVID-19 vaccines, keep in mind the person to whom you’re talking is just a cog deep in a machine, and has little idea of the scope of what’s providing them their latest information.

The world’s stumbles in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have predictably been numerous. Even though it seems like the virus has been around as long as the Kardashians, we’re barely a year along from COVID becoming the most common of common nouns.

We’re merely at the most recent stage of a maddening once-in-a-lifetime event.

One way we can thank the front-line workers is to allow them to do their jobs. Be as polite to them as we’d like them to be to us.