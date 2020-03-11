OUR VIEW: Try to see virus alerts as giving us forewarning

Perhaps we should simply consider ourselves under a coronavirus watch.

When there’s a storm watch, we don’t batten the hatches and wait for something that might not be coming after all. But we prepare as best as we’re able.

We all react differently to those watches. Sometimes the forecast is insistent or troubling, and it prompts a bit of panic for some of us. Are you frustrated by shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer? Probably just as frustrated as you are about shortages of milk and bread when we think a bad snowstorm is coming.

There’s nothing wrong with buying toilet paper or sanitizer. Try not to hoard, and don’t forget what you have in storage when the next threat comes along.

We shrug and laugh and mock when forecasts of six inches of snow turns into an inch and melts away in 24 hours. We rarely think to be grateful when an alert keeps us or our loved ones off the road, or we’re warned soon enough to avoid a horrific situation.

The actions sparked by an alert are as unique as the number of people hearing the alert. How many of your friends on social media are suddenly medical experts? How many times have you been reminded of deaths from the regular old flu versus the number or coronavirus deaths?

