OUR VIEW: Trying to cut down on bumpy rides

Illinois has its share of weather blessings not shared by our neighbors to the north.

Illinois rarely has piles of snow packing streets and lawns for extended periods, something visitors to Wisconsin and Minnesota will observe from November to Easter, if not later.

But we pay the price on another side. We have the same infrastructure issues that are prominent everywhere in the country. Our regular nuisance on the road is potholes. Thousands of them. Everywhere. Crews can’t keep up, no matter how many are sent out and how long they work.

Heavy rainfalls and the temperature swings have made this spring particularly problematic, and after two years of reduced traveling, we’re on the roads more post-COVID.

A recently released survey from AAA found that 1 in 10 drivers had enough damage to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. The average price tag for repairs? Almost $600.

Those potholes can vary in size from a large softball to a manhole cover and in depth from a dip to something in which you run the danger of having your car disappear, or ruining suspension resulting in a repair cost in excess of that $600 average.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is responsible for the maintenance of more than 45,000 miles of roads between interstates, state highways and U.S. routes, including those that run through major cities. When not tending to snow and ice duties, highway maintenance workers are repairing potholes. Between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 14, 2021, IDOT spent $13.9 million on potholes.

If someone’s vehicle is damaged by a pothole on a state road or highway, a claim can be filed with IDOT. The procedure is outlined at bit.ly/idotproblems, and any issue with an IDOT-maintained road, including potholes, can be reported at 1-800-452-4368.

Decatur repairs an average of 20,000 annually. Crews drive priority streets, and the city engineering department has a pavement management system to rate the streets. At times, as many as a dozen crews are working. Business U.S. 51, Jasper Street and Monroe Street are among the most pothole-ridden in the city.

Potholes can be reported by calling 217-875-4820.

Macon County suffers less from potholes, but nevertheless spends about $15,000 to $20,000 per year patching. Report potholes on county roads at 217-424-1404.

Drive carefully on the busier city streets. Often, you don’t see potholes until you’re driving through them, or other drivers can block your view until it’s too late.

Here’s to fewer bumpy rides.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0