At its heart, the announcement about increased enforcement of a curfew in Decatur is welcome and excellent.

There is no reason for teens to be running around late in the evening and early in the morning. Temperatures have risen, people are running on short fuses and keeping them safe from themselves as well as others is paramount.

That nauseating feel of reading a headline about a teen – about anyone – being wounded and killed in an overnight gun incident? We’d like those to stop as well. If this effort can even cool the mood for a stretch, it will be accomplishing some positive progress.

So a curfew for anyone 17 and younger has been in effect. Midnight is the curfew for Friday and Saturday. The rest of the week is 11 p.m. Those 17 and younger caught out past curfew could be fined between $250 and $500.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said the point is not about writing tickets, but about disrupting the city’s cycle of gun violence. Which is 100% on point. We need to listen to Brandel on a more regular and consistent basis. He’s been correct so far, and also confessed that if he didn’t try this measure, he wouldn’t be doing his job.

We hope the execution of the curfew, though, doesn’t turn unpleasant. We understand the police have plenty to do, and don’t need to also fill the role of overnight babysitter, teen monitor or neighborhood supervisor.

But we should always keep in mind that we don’t live in a world of absolutes. While Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and others in the discussion scolded parents (and guardians by extension), we need to remember that cases are unique. 17-year-olds can have employment that keeps them out late. Teens can be left alone if their parent or guardian works an evening shift or a second job.

Even though they may be large parts of the problem, we need to keep in mind that teens are not the whole problem, so we shouldn’t expect them to be the whole solution. We have the ongoing unwillingness of victims and witnesses declining to testify. We have a deep mistrust of one another and of our institutions. Using violence to solve problems is too commonplace.

We hope the loud overnights turn quieter with observation of the curfew. We also hope matters in the city improve enough to abandon it again for a while.