OUR VIEW: Uniting to honor legacy of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken

Grief is an isolating journey.

No matter how many people mourn the same loss, they all experience the subsequent emotions alone. Each cherishes their own memories, fights through their own numbness and tears, hears their own faucet dripping at 3 a.m. when they can’t sleep for the fourth consecutive night.

When a community comes together to acknowledge the enormity of a loss that so many feel individually, the result is a powerful thing.

That’s what happened this month as Macon County residents gathered to mourn Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash March 25. On the day of his funeral April 1, mourners with hands over their hearts lined the roads in Long Creek, where he lived, and Mount Zion, where he grew up. Two thousand American flags waved in the stiff breeze.

