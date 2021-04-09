OUR VIEW: Uniting to honor legacy of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken

Grief is an isolating journey.
No matter how many people mourn the same loss, they all experience the subsequent emotions alone. Each cherishes their own memories, fights through their own numbness and tears, hears their own faucet dripping at 3 a.m. when they can’t sleep for the fourth consecutive night.
When a community comes together to acknowledge the enormity of a loss that so many feel individually, the result is a powerful thing.
That’s what happened this month as Macon County residents gathered to mourn Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash March 25. On the day of his funeral April 1, mourners with hands over their hearts lined the roads in Long Creek, where he lived, and Mount Zion, where he grew up. Two thousand American flags waved in the stiff breeze.
A trooper for 20 years, Hanneken was awarded the Illinois State Police Medal of Honor for rescuing a state worker from a burning vehicle in May 2018. His family noted, in a service guide given to mourners, that his life outside of the uniform mattered deeply to him as well. “Todd served not just his family and friends, but his community of Mount Zion and the entire state,” they wrote. “Todd did everything no one saw and things no one even knew they needed. We were all better for it.”
By all accounts, Hanneken lived with courage and dedication to the safety of strangers, so it is fitting that his death would be recognized by many who did not know him.
Nothing can lessen the pain and sadness of losing someone with so much still to give to his loved ones and community. Hanneken’s family urged others to carry forward his legacy, which they described as: “Live your life to honor your loved ones. Hold them tight. Prioritize what matters.”
Everyone grieves alone. But celebrating Hanneken’s life, honoring those lessons and recognizing the gifts he brought to the world during his time in it — that, we can do together.