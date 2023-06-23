When an international rights group calls out the United States and negatively compares the country with the rest of the industrialized world, it’s time to start looking seriously at the issue.

Human Rights Watch, the nonprofit that for decades has called attention to the victims of war, famine and political repression around the world, is taking aim at U.S. hospitals for pushing millions of American patients into debt.

The United States, despite being a global economic powerhouse, continues to grapple with a healthcare system that falls short of meeting the needs of its citizens. Human Rights Watch said aggressive billing and debt collection by nonprofit hospitals are systematically undermining patients’ human rights. The scale of the crisis is unparalleled among wealthy nations.

The report notes the plan of subsidizing privately operated hospitals with tax exemptions in the hope that they will increase the accessibility of hospital care for un- and underinsured patients is a fantastic idea. Making health care available to the most people possible solves some issues and prevents others. The lack of universal coverage means millions of Americans remain uninsured or underinsured, leading to delayed or forgone medical treatments and preventive care. This unequal coverage contributes to poorer health outcomes and exacerbates existing health disparities. Unless you’ve seen the results, it’s impossible to understand what a difference a simple physical or dental check can make for an individual, regardless of age.

Instead, Human Rights Watch observed, the present system “allows for abusive medical billing and debt-collection practices and undermines human rights, including the right to health.”

Nationwide, about 100 million people — or 41% of adults — have some form of healthcare debt. While patient debt is being driven by a range of medical and dental bills, polls and studies suggest hospitals are a major contributor. High insurance premiums, copayments, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses can be overwhelming, forcing many Americans to choose between necessary medical care and financial stability. Some find themselves choosing between some combination of food, electricity and health, often shortchanging at least one.

About a third of U.S. adults with health care debt owed money for hospitalization, KFF’s polling found. Close to half of those owed at least $5,000. About a quarter owed $10,000 or more.

Federal law requires private, tax-exempt hospitals — which make up more than half the nation’s medical centers — to provide care at no cost or at a discount to low-income patients. But many hospitals make this aid difficult for patients to get.

Meanwhile, thousands of medical centers — including many tax-exempt ones — engage in aggressive debt-collection tactics to pursue patients, including garnishing patients’ wages, placing liens on their homes or selling their debt to third-party debt collectors.

Most of the nation’s approximately 5,100 hospitals serving the general public have policies to use legal action or other tactics against patients. And 1 in 5 will deny non-emergency care to people with outstanding debt.

Multiple insurance providers, complex billing systems, and disjointed electronic health records lead to administrative inefficiencies, duplication of services, and fragmented care coordination. The result is increased costs, medical errors, and compromised patient outcomes. Patients are responsible for being their own health advocates, but the bureaucracy and red tape can make that a losing challenge.

One of the frightening things about life in the United States in 2023 is the existence of resource deserts. We’ve often listed in this space concerns about food deserts – large groups of citizens without access to healthy food choices. America is the same way with health deserts. Trying to entice qualified healthcare professionals to remote areas can be a challenge.

Patient and consumer advocates say stronger federal action is needed to expand patient protections.

The Human Rights Watch report lists more than a dozen recommendations. These include:

Congress should pass legislation to ensure that hospitals provide at least the same amount of charity care as they receive in public subsidies.

The IRS should set uniform national standards on patients’ eligibility for financial assistance at nonprofit hospitals. Currently, hospitals are free to set their own standards, resulting in wide variation, which can confuse patients.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal watchdog agency, should crack down on debt collectors that do not ensure that patients have been screened for financial assistance before being pursued.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which administers the two mammoth public insurance programs, should penalize hospitals that do not provide adequate financial assistance to patients.