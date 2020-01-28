OUR VIEW: Use your best judgment as we battle flu

• Cover your face when you sneeze

• Avoid being in the presence of sick people

• Stay home when you are sick; do not return until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Those last two are the tricky ones. You rarely have a chance before you arrive at work for your eight or 10 or 12 hours to determine how many co-workers are ill. That's in addition to the people you come in contact with while running errands.

That's why the fourth item on the list is the most important. Sick people have to stay home, and we as a workforce and a society have to understand that people don't want to be sick. Sometimes it just happens.

But one way we can engage in a serious battle with the flu is convincing employees that they must call in sick if they're ill. As difficult as the work might be for others in that person's absence, it's a better option than any number of co-workers having to go through the same illness. Supervisors are going to have to accept that losing 8 or 10 hours of work from one person is not as bad as getting work from that person and losing three others in the process.

Yes, the idea of pampering ourselves through an illness is practically antithetical to us as a country and as a species. But this is one of the things we can do that will be good for each other.

