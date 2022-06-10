OUR VIEW: Vacations can be taken close to home

Those per-gallon prices posted outside gas stations are a daily reminder that we’re in a financial mess. Alongside horrific once-in-a-generation inflation, our dollars can't take us nearly as far as they used to.

So turn your focus from our sorry state of economy to our beautiful natural and very close resources.

After two years of either being wary of going places, either because of quarantine or because of reluctance to go, we’ve started to accept the reality of living with a COVID that doesn’t seem to be as drastic as previous iterations.

We now have the opportunity to go ahead with those plans we’ve put off for months and years. But thanks to the price of gas, the price of plane travel and the rising costs of everything around the idea of going, our wallets may not be able to justify or handle any significant trips that may have been delayed.

California? Florida? For too many of us, those are unattainable because the cost is too dear.

But an Illinois state park? A weekend festival at a small town less than a couple of hours away? An opportunity to revisit our personal roots? Those are more within our reach.

Last week, we published a comprehensive list of summer events in Central Illinois. That list remains available on our website at tinyurl.com/hrsum22. There’s plenty available to keep us occupied.

Taking those shorter trips doesn’t reduce the price of travel – that’s going to be consistent wherever you go. The price of gas isn’t lower if you’re driving shorter distances, and inflation has hit restaurants, grocery stores, variety stores and everywhere you’re going to spend money.

But keeping your dollars closer to home will help out your fellow Illinoisans, and may give you the opportunity to take a closer look and enjoy those things closer to home that you may have ignored for too long.

Whatever you decide, enjoy yourself. After surviving the last couple of years, you’ve earned it.

