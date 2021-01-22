OUR VIEW: Vaccinate when you're able

The outlook for vaccination in Central Illinois is a positive one -- when the supplies finally get here.

CNN's newest survey says two-thirds of Americans (66%) say they will try to get vaccinated now that multiple COVID-19 vaccines are approved and beginning to be made available to the public. That's up from about half in October (51%), before any vaccines had been approved for use.

That’s anecdotally affirmed in Central Illinois, where distributors are flooded with phone calls the second the word gets out. In Decatur last week, the Macon County Health Department’s phone system was frozen by people calling to try to acquire an immunization While those unsuccessful are disappointed, they’re also people who have made up their minds about wanting one.

The frustration boils from the bottom up. Local and state governments have already found their coffers lightened by the economic impact of the pandemic. Yet those already overworked governments were handed some vaccines -- not close to what was needed -- and no directive on how they should be distributed. The way the vaccines must be handled is sensitive as well. Once opened, the vaccine must be used in a short amount of time. . .