OUR VIEW: Vaccination halt part of how system works

This is the way the system is supposed to work. People will twist what’s happening to fit their version of the truth. But however disappointing the decision has been, putting administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on hold is the right thing to do.

A half-dozen cases of a rare and dangerous blood-clotting disorder, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, in younger women who had recently been immunized prompted federal regulators to advise a temporary halt to the use of the Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

With the pause, federal officials will be able to help health care providers detect and treat the disorder. The decision alerts the public to potential dangers as well.

That may be the most comforting thought during this vaccination period. The clotting disorder has six reported cases out of about 7.5 million shots administered in the U.S., less than .0001% of the number of vaccinations distributed. The cases could have been ignored. dismissed or hidden. A connection has not yet been firmly established. But the revelation indicates a welcome openness about the vaccines.

Unfortunately, the pause also means 9.2 million doses of the one-shot vaccine that have been delivered to immunization sites will be unused.