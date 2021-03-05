OUR VIEW: Vaccine issues show us at our worst

The United States' experience with COVID-19 has in many ways shown the best of its citizens.
Unfortunately, the experience also too often has spotlighted flaws in governmental bodies, including health departments.
We don't have to go far to hear stories about nursing homes and other elderly individuals struggling to find their way to a vaccination while others -- including Illinois lawmakers -- either found a way to skip in line. Younger adults wonder why they've been able to access vaccinations ahead of their parents. Some adults have felt guilt at being called into line ahead of others they see as more deserving and more in need.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime emergency situation, and there's no playbook for a successful mass vaccination of hundreds of millions of people. But a huge part of the problem in that playbook doesn't even exist now, a year after the pandemic broke out.
There have been uncontrollable difficulties. Coordination and guidance from the federal government have been absent, and states have often been left on their own. February’s storms slowed mail delivery for a few days, and the post office has continued to be eaten from the inside, further delaying all packages. State and county health departments have been overcome with unprecedented issues, and are improvising solutions on the fly.
What’s maddening is the arrival of the vaccine doesn’t come as a surprise. The health science community began working on it almost immediately. As the reports of positives grew throughout 2020, apparently not enough thought was given to the pandemic endgame. Now we find ourselves short on supplies and scrambling to get shots to those who want them. There’s been plenty of effort shown by seniors and others to receive their vaccinations. But making the final connections getting all parties together continues to be a struggle.
There are plenty of fingers being pointed, and the federal government has been a principal target. Plenty of that is deserved, to be certain. But Illinois is near the bottom of the United States for percentage of population vaccinated. Clearly, plenty of other states in the country, larger and smaller, are proving to be more accomplished than Illinois.
As we have complained before, there’s a lack of transparency on the state level for the entirety of the pandemic. We excused Gov. J.B. Pritzker taking unprecedented steps of control in the state as the pandemic struck deeper into our communities. But it wasn’t intended as a lifetime pass, and the failure to execute the basics and lack of sharing an operation plan has moved beyond frustrating.
The desire to pinpoint problems is to correct them, not to throw workers under metaphorical buses. If roadblocks are perpetually popping up in the same areas, there are problems that need to be addressed.
Perhaps increased mass vaccination locations will help reduce some of the anger and disappointment. But if it doesn’t, or if mass vaccinations prove problematic, we must start looking at other states to see what they’re doing right.