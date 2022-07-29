OUR VIEW: Vaccines remain critical

If humanity doesn’t eliminate itself from the planet, viruses could do the job for them.

As National Immunization Awareness Month begins, it’s worth noting that we have conquered many viruses, reducing the life-altering impacts of each.

But we’re still coming up short sometimes In a battle against an unseen foe that can alter itself and overcome attempts to eradicate it.

With COVID-19, we’ve been first-hand witnesses of the devastation of a highly communicable and evolving virus. Experts agree on the veracity of the initial vaccinations and boosters against that initial wave, But debates continue about changes to the immunization in light of the evolution of the virus.

An old and almost forgotten virus has reappeared. Polio has re-emerged both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

As recently as four years ago, saying polio had been eradicated was essentially accurate. Cases in 2017 in the U.S. were in double digits. In 1968, there were an estimated 350,000 cases.

Vaccination rates and improved sanitation have crippled but not eliminated polio. While the likelihood of an epidemic of polio is unlikely, part of that depends on vaccinations.

In spite of the memes your friend posts on social media, there's no proven connection between vaccines and autism. Vaccines don't overload or weaken the immune system. There's no mercury in vaccines.

Most importantly, the World Health Organization has listed vaccine hesitancy as one of the biggest threats to global health.

To clarify language that was used in the early days of the COVID pandemic, “herd immunity” can be attained. But the best way for us to attain it now is with the assistance of vaccines.

The politicization of and misinformation surrounding vaccines is sad and has proven fatal to some. We remain in a world where vaccines are the best answer we have to potentially fatal illnesses.