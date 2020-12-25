OUR VIEW: Wage hike is a double-edged sword

This is a situation that defies any kind of satisfactory solution.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Illinois Department of Labor will increase the statewide minimum wage to $11 per hour, $6.60 for tipped workers. That's a $1-per-hour hike after a pair of increases in 2020 -- to $9.25 in January, then to $10 in July.

Unfortunately, there are people working minimum-wage jobs who are trying to take care of families with those jobs. Fortunately, the hourly wage increase – which will rise to $15 in 2025 – is aimed to help just that type of individual.

But the world is significantly different than it was in 2019, when the increase was signed into law. The amount of optimism about the Illinois economy may have been excessive. But even the most pessimistic at the time had no suspicion of a worldwide pandemic and how it would impact each and every individual.

This worst-case scenario piles on to many of the fears opponents of the increase cited in their arguments against it. An increase in the minimum wage wasn’t necessarily going to add to the numbers of the employed. Small businesses might struggle with finances if their costs to operate rose too high.