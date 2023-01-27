OUR VIEW: Wait and see with St. Mary's

There’s no way to spin this into a positive – Decatur is losing some healthcare options.

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur is seeking state approval to close some of its units. It plans to apply for permission from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to discontinue its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

Specifics at this point are elusive. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board process generally lasts about 60 days but could last longer. A statement from HSHS Illinois said, “HSHS Medical Group Pediatrics in Decatur will remain open with no changes to providers, location or services offered.”

A statement from St. Mary’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford said, “First and foremost, please be assured that HSHS is committed to keeping HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital open and on the current Decatur campus. We intend to be in Decatur for decades to come.”

Rutherford also hinted at plans for $90 million investment to “modernize” the current facility, a plan and amount of money that seems to fly in the face of HSHS reporting a $67 million loss from operations in the 2022 fiscal year.

Decatur Memorial Hospital leaders say they can accommodate some of the needs if the plans are approved. Options for advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services are limited and could force patients out of town.

The Millikin School of Nursing and the education efforts at Richland Community College could suffer if the cuts led to reduced staffing needs. The need for nurses still won’t abate. What happens when in-clinic opportunities for those students are reduced?

The St. Mary’s announcement follows a nationwide trend of regional and local hospitals shuddering pediatric units. Institutions can generate higher profits by treating adults instead of children. Profits are important, but we’re ultimately judged on the fashion we treat those most in need.

This action comes on the heels of HSHS St. Mary’s discontinuation of its ambulance service that served a large area around Decatur. Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7.

Of all the crises in the United States, health care is high on the list of importance. Health is an industry whose role is regularly discussed, both in practice and in price. There’s a reason the Affordable Care Act is one of the most debated pieces of legislation in America.

Unfortunately, we’re in wait-and-see mode. Any pronouncements about the future of Decatur’s health care are guesses at this point.