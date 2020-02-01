OUR VIEW: Want to talk to Decatur City Council about an agenda item? Only on their terms, please

Why do they feel ignored and opposed? Why shouldn’t they? Concerns from citizens are regularly disregarded by the boards. The council’s decision to opt out on cannabis sales came at the end of a lengthy public speaking session. But there had been no indication a vote was imminent, and no indication that the public comments would be ignored with apparent delight.

“They started it!”

The next escalation was harassment of board members. It would be one thing if these were full-time politicians. But these people are volunteers doing what they think is best for the community. Despite what appears on social media and what we tell ourselves when talking to one another, people aren’t making decisions and casting votes in a way they feel will harm the city.

What’s the point of personal attacks and harassment? Why would any voter think a person has campaigned with that goal in mind? Would those on the attack take a similar tone at a restaurant? At work?

So it’s no small wonder the people who have a hammer decide to use it. After all, the city council is rare among public entities in its allowance for public comment. All that’s being done is withdrawing a piece of what they’ve been generous with.