OUR VIEW: Watershed decision a winner

Life stops without water. That’s obvious, but it’s also something we rarely consider. Like electricity, we rarely notice water until it overflows into our living areas or until it’s unavailable.

Decatur has had its share of water issues. There have been occasional requests to conserve, and there have even been times when use has been limited.

There are more reasons to be pleased with the Decatur City Council’s action earlier the month to authorize more spending on the Lake Decatur Watershed.

The council unanimously approved a $465,183 amendment to a professional services agreement with Springfield-based Northwater Consulting, bringing the city's total investment in the firm to more than $950,000 since February 2020.

The goal is to improve water quality by preventing nutrient loading and the buildup of sediment in Lake Decatur, the primary source of drinking water for nearly 79,000 people and the main source for industrial customers like Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tate & Lyle.

The council acknowledged concerns over the continued rising cost of the plan. But the consultants pointed out the cost of doing nothing would be even more.

The plan will also include payments to farmers for implementing practices that reduce runoff, such as planting cover crops.

Decatur’s water supply affects everything from the largest to smallest business, from the smallest to largest of residences. It’s the lifeblood of sanitation and sustenance.

This investment is the kind of decision that governmental bodies large and small like to kick down the road. Water is a societal requirement that we too often take for granted.

This isn’t the kind of sexy decision that will dress up part of the city and make it more attractive. But what is attractive is the willingness of leaders to swallow hard and make the necessary financial decisions to keep the city and its businesses and residents able to continue to do what they do.

