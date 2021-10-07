OUR VIEW: Ways to stay safe from fire

The time is always ideal to discuss fire safety. As Fire Prevention Week comes to a close, let’s take the recommendations to heart.

An important first step – make sure the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors are fresh and that the alarms are in working order. Detectors have saved innumerable lives. If they’re needed to save yours, the devices must remain in tip-top running order.

The first part of battling fires is understanding logistics and likelihood. Look for places fire can start. Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm. Learn two ways out of each room

A great deal of fire safety is common sense:

• Don't throw a lit cigarette or the contents of an ash tray into mulch or a trash can;

• Don't empty hot barbecue or fireplace ashes into a combustible container, or a container near combustible material. Oil-based paint, motor oil, gasoline or other material should be properly disposed.

• Don't smoke when you're filling a gas can, putting fuel in your car or lawn mower or boat;

• Don't use gasoline or alcohol as a cleaning agent;

• Don't smoke and have open flames around hair spray or nail polish;

Recommended for you…

• Don't burn candles near flammable materials like bedspreads or curtains, especially if there's an open window or fan;

• Have your furnace and space heater checked yearly to make sure they work properly.

• Don't leave food unintended on the stove or in an oven.

Just as important as the "don'ts" are the "dos":

• Have appropriate fire extinguishers in your kitchen, garage, wood shop and other areas and know how to use them;

• Make sure young children know how to call 911 (they may be confused by hearing '9-eleven' rather than dialing '9-1-1');

• Know the symptoms of CO poisoning;

• Make sure everyone knows how to stop, drop and roll.

If you don't have a working smoke detector or CO detector and need help finding one or installing one, call the Red Cross or contact your local fire department. If you're unsure about gas lines, call your utility company.

Fires can be prevented. Do all you can to ensure the safety of yourself and your family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0