OUR VIEW: We must begin listening

We're helpless against violence, whether locally or in Wisconsin or somewhere else in the nation. Worse, no one has a promising plan or idea to stop us from showing our worst to one another.

But we can take action. We can listen to one another. The default reactions to violence lead to us yelling past one another. Only by listening -- however difficult that may be -- can we come to an agreement on potential solutions.

When history recalls this period of history, it will remember a time of immense change during which society was too shell-shocked to be willing or able to take a step back and see the full picture.

All confrontations fit into a simple routine. Circumstances end up similar to a morbid Mobius strip of incrimination, recrimination and despair. Who knows how it begins? Someone breaks a law, appears to have broken a law or just gives off something disliked by a person in authority. Sometimes the authority oversteps its bounds, sometimes the person in custody does something to get away or to harm someone. Reactions turn into overreactions and, this being the United States, there are plenty of guns to go along with the aggrieved party. Matters escalate.

By that time, no one’s in the mood to step back and listen to anyone else.