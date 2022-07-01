OUR VIEW: We must stand together or fall apart

We need reminders on this Independence Day as much as any of the 240-plus since 1776.

The idea of unification under a single flag and proclaimed set of purposes almost feels laughable as we argue about facts and find beliefs held by others – others in huge numbers – unbelievable. Often, it’s impossible to understand how we could have come to this point.

But we’re not neophytes at this. America’s history is covered with acts of violence that came out of discontent. We are at war – at home and abroad – far more often than we’re not. With one another and with ourselves.

A brilliant example of the contradictions (or hypocrisies, depending on your thoughts) can be found in the musical “Hamilton.” Composer Lin Manuel Miranda’s titular Founding Father hero is presented as a firebrand hero who played key roles in the construction of the country and was tragically unrecognized in his time.

But Hamilton was both an abolitionist and a slave trader. His political career was thwarted by infidelity. Hamilton was also as susceptible to backroom wheeling and dealing as any politician then or now. The song “The Room Where It Happens” could be written at any time in history.

The popularity of the sole hero fighting for right is a classic American trope embodied by Abraham Lincoln and John Kennedy, John Wayne and Tom Cruise.

But the truth is, we must walk forward together. We must stand together or fall apart.

Independence Day is the perfect beacon to remind us of our need to get along.

Our America is still a work in progress, and the words of our forefathers have been interpreted in different ways since that summer of 1776. It’s supposed to be that way. Each new generation continues our path.

We don’t always see eye to eye. But among our best qualities as a nation is that sense of unity established two centuries ago in Philadelphia — that we are always stronger together, despite our disagreements. It’s woven into our DNA.

In 1776, it took bravery, confidence and an almost superhuman ability to find common ground.

Happy Independence Day.

