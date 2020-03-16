OUR VIEW: We're all doing what we can and must

One of the maddening aspects of our unbelievable current world, social and medical situations is how difficult it is to do the right thing. In addition, even doing the right thing can end up being correct but not beneficial in any way.
We unquestionably understand the anger of restaurant and bar owners being told they're temporarily out of business because the governor says so. In a macro sense, that's a significant chunk of our economy that's being put on indefinite pause. In a micro sense, there are people with overdue bills and not much food in the house.
We also acknowledge that Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn't operating in a bubble — every person who's making a decision regarding the virus is relying on input from the collective knowledge. Schools haven't been closed to punish parents, they've been closed in hope that they'll prevent a Petri dish spread of coronavirus speeding through communities. Decisions to reduce the allowable size of gatherings were not made to punish theaters and venues that attract significant numbers of people.
Pritzker is also certainly aware of the number of voters who will remember this.
We've yet to abandon the concept of “better safe than sorry.” That's a good concept. It keeps us from shoveling snow in our bare feet or driving at night with our lights off. If applied logically and thoroughly, it's going to keep more people from having to fight for room in a hospital. Remember that's the prime reason for the sacrifices being made. The reward for doing this well is we get to continue to be a society.
There are puzzling possibilities ahead. In the immediate future, which restaurants and bars will carry through on promises that they'll stay open? Will there be some kind of “punishment,” and what form will that take? Whom among us would go into an establishment ignoring Pritzker's edict? How much of a reaction does there have to be before we consider it an overreaction?
Government officials are making assurances of financial assistance, but no one has a clear idea of how that will be executed. In the meantime, people on all ends of financial transactions will have to be a little more forgiving of one another. We all must hold the feet of our elected officials to the fire on this one. If everyone is making a financial sacrifice of some sort, it behooves our officials to act quickly and provide relief to those in need. That is what we are supposed to do.
We have never been in a situation like this before. We all have to understand there are going to be sacrifices large and small. More will be demanded of some than of others. It won't all be fair. Your turn may be next.
But here's a suggestion on how to help. Ask others if they need assistance. Check on your neighbors and maybe offer them a couple of rolls of toilet paper and some hand sanitizer if you realize you've acquired more than you need. Take care of one another. This is a test of how much we can care about each other. We're so good about it when we're called on. If we can extend our kindnesses to one another through the spring, we've again shown the best parts of ourselves.
There's little merit in fretting over what lies ahead. Ponder, certainly. Be aware of your world and make plans to control what you can.
Be good to one another.