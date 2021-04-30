OUR VIEW: We should tread carefully and fairly

Lincoln, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the greatest president. Yet he suspended habeas corpus, oversaw an extensive wave of brutality against Native Americans and Camp Douglas' atrocities took place in the state from which he hailed.

None of us is worthy of a statue. There’s something in our history that condemns us, even if we’re not immediately aware of what that might be. In addition, we are all right now immediately guilty of something that might in the future appear crude, rude, socially unacceptable or unredeemable.

Those are the rules we’re applying to present honors and memorials. Those standards are clearly different now from what they have been, or we wouldn’t be having the arguments. What kind of standards will be in play in 2051? In 2031? In 2022?

This is a place where critics of “cancel culture” have it right. Some of us are going out of our way to be outraged, and others can’t wait to be outraged by someone else’s outrage. If someone tells you “There’s a war on Christmas” and you insist there is not, you don’t have much middle ground on which to build a compromise.

We all have feet of clay. That’s the best thing to remember as we evaluate the legacy of others, whatever position we take on their virtues or lack of same.