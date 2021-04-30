OUR VIEW: We should tread carefully and fairly

The world is full of gray and fuzzy areas. We urge all of us to remember as we continue to consider whether statues and other tributes should stay in place or go.
College halls in both Bloomington and Charleston saw their names come into dispute. The renaming of military bases was battled by President Donald Trump. Paintings of citizens past are regularly put into and taken out of storage.
Illinois has established a task force to review the state’s standards for memorial enshrinement.
Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican who serves as minority spokesperson on the task force, essentially outlined the challenges the group has at hand. He said images of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, two former U.S. presidents with Illinois ties, should stay in place.
“While review and reevaluation are warranted on many things,” he said, “advocating removal of monuments for people like Lincoln and Grant really gives me pause as to whether those who advocate for this position truly understand the tremendous positive impacts individuals like them have had on where our nation and world is today.”
Yet, Grant is regarded as one of the country’s worst presidents. He essentially proved he knew it in both his farewell message to Congress and by his stopping at the Civil War in his 1,200-page, two-volume autobiography.
Lincoln, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the greatest president. Yet he suspended habeas corpus, oversaw an extensive wave of brutality against Native Americans and Camp Douglas' atrocities took place in the state from which he hailed.
None of us is worthy of a statue. There’s something in our history that condemns us, even if we’re not immediately aware of what that might be. In addition, we are all right now immediately guilty of something that might in the future appear crude, rude, socially unacceptable or unredeemable.
Those are the rules we’re applying to present honors and memorials. Those standards are clearly different now from what they have been, or we wouldn’t be having the arguments. What kind of standards will be in play in 2051? In 2031? In 2022?
This is a place where critics of “cancel culture” have it right. Some of us are going out of our way to be outraged, and others can’t wait to be outraged by someone else’s outrage. If someone tells you “There’s a war on Christmas” and you insist there is not, you don’t have much middle ground on which to build a compromise.
We all have feet of clay. That’s the best thing to remember as we evaluate the legacy of others, whatever position we take on their virtues or lack of same.
Two-thirds of our presidents through Grant, who served until 1877, were slaveholders at some point. Is that shocking and disappointing from the perspective of 2021? Of course. And it’s important to remember that being a slave owner was not the only part of that person’s life. But if we’re judging our ancestors by today’s standards, we’re leaving out context. That should be an important part of the discussion.
We don’t need to sit firmly on just one side of a discussion. We can acknowledge a person’s shortcomings and still praise them for the positive effect they’ve had on society.
“Politically correct” should mean simply being sensitive to the emotions of those whose feelings we may not have considered. The demonization of “woke” culture can be the same as the demonization of cancel culture.
The worst thing we can do with an issue is let extremists frame the debate. One of the most deplorable traits of extremists is that of wanting those with opposing viewpoints to be punished. Someone has to win, someone has to lose. And it must be public, so joy can be taken in belittling the opponent.
If we view ourselves as a divided populace, it will take nimble footwork to even attempt to put it back together.
That’s the needle the state task force must thread.