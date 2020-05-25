OUR VIEW: We won't be what we were

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What’s too far for some will never be far enough for others.

We’re a mere 11 weeks in on the coronavirus. Our scientists and medical experts have learned much over the last 30 days, and they’ll continue to learn more.

But we won’t be going back to the way we were.

We’ll assume we’re going back to the way we were. We’re not as good at paying attention to history as we should be.

As is the case so often in our public discourse, for too many, a victory is only something to celebrate if someone else is losing.

Businesses will reopen. Schools and gyms will reopen. Bars, theaters and clubs will reopen. But anyone trying to convince you they know how things go from that point is fooling themselves.

There will be incredible challenges for every business. Imagine revisiting the smoking bans. We have to believe there will be places where things will be fine, places where there will be disputes and places where there will be open flaunting of any orders in place. Things will evolve to a place where everyone feels like they’re giving up something, and they’ll grumble under their breath about that loss.