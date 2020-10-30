OUR VIEW: Wearily, we set our clocks back an hour

Ordinarily, we’d be fully in favor of an extra hour of Halloween. The date is one enjoyed by adults and children alike. And if there’s a time that we could use a little more fun, it’s fall 2020.
Additionally, it’s the end of daylight saving time. (That’s right – “saving” not “savings,” and it’s not capitalized. We learn something every day.) At 2 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, clocks should be changed so it’s 1 a.m.
Illinois residents may be thinking, “Wait, didn’t the state legislature vote that we were going to stop this nonsense?” Yes, in a fashion. The largely ceremonial vote only said Illinois will drop the spring ahead-fall back plan when the U.S. Congress changes the law, since the time is, with very few exceptions, in federal control.
A majority of Americans would prefer to be rid of the tradition, which dates to World War I and coal collection and has been abandoned and deployed for a number of reasons since. Our current system has been law since 1966.
Science and economics continue to make strong cases to never move the clocks. Productivity on the job is lost for days after the time changes in either direction. Heart attacks and strokes rise. Traffic accidents increase, especially in the spring when drivers have lost an hour of sleep. In the fall, people sometimes adjust imperfectly to commuting home in the dark; pedestrians and bicyclists wearing dark clothing are at risk of being hit by inattentive motorists.
A total of 33 other states join Illinois in wishing for a permanent non-adjusted time.
There are also the small irritations of the time change. Fortunately for many of us, a significant number of our timekeeping mechanisms – smartphones, computers and even some automobiles and appliances – make the switch automatically. But our older clocks need to be adjusted, which can result in a brief comic panic or a scramble for the instruction manual.
There are plenty of things with which legislators must deal, and this twice-a-year inconvenience is certainly less important than COVID-19 relief or health care. But it also seems like an issue easily overcome with just a bit of thought.
Set those clocks back this weekend, and don’t be surprised if someone you know forgets it and is confused. And hope that the U.S. Congress might actually address this one with bipartisanship.
