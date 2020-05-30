OUR VIEW: Welcome back, restaurants, you were missed

With the state’s move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, going out to eat is once again an option for those restaurants and bars that can offer outdoor seating. As they have throughout the pandemic, local health departments and governmental bodies appear willing accept that this isn’t a normal situation and are prepared to ease some of the restrictions so that businesses can open and people can get back to work.

This rational approach, which puts a lot of the weight for protecting the customers on the business owners, is a welcomed response.

We are confident the business owners will do what is right. After all, failing to do so could put their business and their customers at risk. The last thing they want, and need, is a return to a state lockdown brought about by the ramping up of coronavirus cases.

Which brings us to you, the customer.

Seating will be limited. The waits could be long. And there will likely be rules. You might be asked to wear a mask. You might be told your party is too big.

You likely chose the place to eat because of a past enjoyable experience. Remember that before you go off on the staff and storm away mad or post something negative on social media about their rules or the service.