OUR VIEW: Welcome back to Decatur, President Reynolds

Welcome home, President Reynolds.

James M. Reynolds has been named Millikin University’s 16th president. He’ll replace the popular Patrick White, who announced his retirement in February 2019. White served for seven years. Reynolds comes to Decatur from his role as president of Wilmington College in Ohio.

Reynolds, who rose above 60 applicants for the position, comes in with a leg up on past incoming presidents. He knows Decatur life outside of the Millikin campus. A key part of his story is he’s returning to, not arriving at, Decatur. His biography includes the detail of growing up six blocks from the Millikin campus.

Reynolds told Herald & Review reporter Donnette Beckett that his father managed two Kroger stores, first in Brettwood Village, then the Fairview Plaza store. After Reynolds and his brother began attending grade school, their mother went back to work at the Social Security office.

Millikin’s place in the community and in the higher education world is in high standing. That’s evidenced by the recent unveilings of the Workman Family Baseball Field and the Exercise Science and Sports Pavilion, and the upcoming Center for Theatre and Dance.

