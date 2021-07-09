OUR VIEW: Welcome back to live shows

If we as a society were making a list of things to which we looked forward as COVID restrictions were lifted, live performances were near the top for almost everyone. Now we’re getting a chance at that, and we’re taking full advantage.

Despite the disintegration of Decatur Celebration, outdoor music is still available, and there are more plans popping up daily. Central Illinois is full of planners wanting to put on shows, and potential audience members ready to watch them.

It’s not just outdoor shows. Theater groups are planning performances. Indoor music venues and comedy spots are pulling together lineups to bring entertainment back to us. We just had a weekend of fireworks events all over Central Illinois.

We’ve had three weeks of cautiously tip-toeing back into entertainment. Movies around the country are attracting large audiences. “F9: The Fast Saga,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” have all topped $100 million at the box office this year. Last year’s COVID-plagued movie year featured just two $100 million films.

Adult beverage stations are bringing music back indoors. As is appearing to be the case around the area, events where people gather seem to be avoiding the danger of being “super-spreader” events. We hope our friends in Missouri are able to recover from their delta variant COVID battles.

As COVID ruled our lives, we wondered how we’d feel about gathering in groups again. So far, we’re showing exactly what kind of social creatures we are. Entertainment is back, and we’re loving it as much as ever, if not more.

See you at the show.

