OUR VIEW: Welcome back, world, with Farm Progress Show

Decatur welcomes the world back this week.

The Farm Progress Show, an international gathering featuring the present and the future of agriculture, is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Richland Community College’s Progress City USA.

We anticipate farmers and those who provide farmers goods will be extra excited about this edition. COVID-19 complications turned the 2020 event into a virtual one.

Farm Progress gives multi-national companies a chance to show off products and for people who couldn't imagine such things get opportunities to look up close. The event is one of Decatur's finest, and may draw the city’s largest crowds for an event with the demise of Decatur Celebration. The weather forecast, especially for Wednesday and Thursday, indicates the largely outdoor event will be comfortable for vendors and attendees.

The annual show, which rotates every other year between Decatur and Boone, Iowa, expects to host more than 600 exhibitors and as many as 150,000 visitors from around the globe.

Organizers say there will be no shortage of new products for farmers to see — including the latest in autonomous technology.

In addition to company leaders, several members of Congress plan to be at the show, hosting discussions and soliciting information about farm policy. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the show.

Local motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes or leave early if their commute requires them to use roads near the Farm Progress Show site. Advance tickets are available online for $15. Admission at the entrance is $20.

This event has regularly shown Decatur at its finest, which is why the world keeps coming back. We welcome it, and encourage the locals to go take a look and see what the fuss is all about.

As excited as we are about the arrival of visitors, we also encourage them to continue to observe COVID protocols. Keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and mask up when appropriate.

