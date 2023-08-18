The beginning of something is always exciting. Possibilities are forever endless. Do you think this will be the best year yet? The only way to find out is to get started.

Back to school, back to sports. Participants in each discipline have to shake off their summer rust and prepare for a fall of progress.

Students are dragging themselves back to class. We can't help but feel a bit sad. Soon there will be fall leaves and talks of Halloween costumes.

For now, we're getting used to stopped school buses and new routines. This time of year means the smell of new loose-leaf paper, the glisten of waxed hallway floors and the anticipation of new beginnings.

To the students, we wish you a prosperous year of learning, growing and laying the groundwork to become good stewards of our society. Our advice: Pay attention in class. You'll thank us later.

To the parents, we wish you boundless patience and wisdom. We think it reasonable to feel a sense of relief the kids are back at school. Just remember, they'll soon be graduating and you'll miss these days of chaos.

To the teachers and staff, thank you. Your contributions to our community are endless. Your impact is substantial all year long. You do so much that is never recognized.

Every football team is undefeated right now, and the dream of the perfect season lives for all. There's plenty of time to savor this period while preparing for competition. If the heat is bothersome, by the time the season approaches its conclusion, players might actually wish for those 90-degree August days.

The start of the school year can be an exciting time but also an anxious one. Let's work together to make sure our students are successful this school year.

We wish all success in adapting to a new year.