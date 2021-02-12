OUR VIEW: Welcome to new senator

Turner may not serve the eastern part of her district as long as she might like.

Turner’s district, which includes all or parts of all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties, is about 80% white and only 14% Black. Though it includes the urban cores of Decatur and Springfield, it is otherwise rural. Turner said after the completion of this term, she plans to run for a full term and expects the district to look different following redistricting, perhaps including more of Springfield and less of the district’s most rural, conservative areas.

Though Manar won each of his three races by double-digit margins, the district has been trending Republican for years. Barack Obama carried the district in 2012, but it went for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's fair tax proposal failed by a 34-point margin in the district.

Until redistricting, though, Turner has a constituency, and has said the things they'd want to hear. Pandemic recovery -- economic as well as health -- is a priority, and she's promised to battle for those she represents.

Best of luck, Senator. Any friend of Manar's is a friend of ours.

