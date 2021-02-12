OUR VIEW: Welcome to new senator

Welcome, Senator. We look forward to you making history serving your newest constituency.
Doris Turner, D-Springfield, was unanimously selected by her fellow county Democratic Party chairs to fill the Illinois Senate seat held by Andy Manar, who resigned last month to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
She beat out seven other candidates, including Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, former Councilman Shad Edwards and Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney Ruth Waller.
The appointment is historic as it makes Turner the first Black person to represent Springfield and Decatur in the state legislature.
It continues a string of firsts for Turner. In 2012, she became the first Black woman to lead a county party in the state. And in 2015, she became the first woman and person of color to be named mayor pro tempore of Springfield.
Turner worked for the state of Illinois for 33 years, including 22 years at the Illinois Department of Public Health, where she was chief of the center for minority health services.
Manar, in a Tweet following Turner’s appointment, described her as a “compassionate, accomplished leader who gets things done” and stood with him “and the small towns and urban neighborhoods” in the district during his eight years. “Doris knows the turf,” Manar said.
Turner may not serve the eastern part of her district as long as she might like.
Turner’s district, which includes all or parts of all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties, is about 80% white and only 14% Black. Though it includes the urban cores of Decatur and Springfield, it is otherwise rural. Turner said after the completion of this term, she plans to run for a full term and expects the district to look different following redistricting, perhaps including more of Springfield and less of the district’s most rural, conservative areas.
Though Manar won each of his three races by double-digit margins, the district has been trending Republican for years. Barack Obama carried the district in 2012, but it went for President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's fair tax proposal failed by a 34-point margin in the district.
Until redistricting, though, Turner has a constituency, and has said the things they'd want to hear. Pandemic recovery -- economic as well as health -- is a priority, and she's promised to battle for those she represents.
Best of luck, Senator. Any friend of Manar's is a friend of ours.