OUR VIEW: We're committed to our readers

Newspaper people love it when their stories are argued about.

When we hear people discussing our work, we’re excited. We know they’ve read it.

That feeling is emphasized more during National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8.

Often, the primary focus on newspapers is what happens at the large ones, those in Chicago, Washington, New York and Los Angeles. Those papers are important. Their reporters are penning stories that affect the world and are telling our history.

But none of them will cover the Decatur City Council on a weekly basis. None of them are covering our schools. They’re not tracking the outcomes of crimes. They’re not able to tell you about your community because they’re not there.

That’s the kind of grassroots and community support we’ve built. We have prided ourselves as the information provider for Decatur and the surrounding area for 150 years. We report on the community because we have always been a part of the community.

We’ve been downtown the entire time. We’ve covered the best and worst of Decatur. We’ve lived through the best and worst because we live here.

We rely as much as ever on input from our readers. They can be where we are not, and more easily than ever now. Smartphone videos and pictures have progressed enough that we can use them in a professional capacity.

Our readers also serve as our sources. That’s important for us. If we’re running news, we’re giving you the source as well. As we learn regularly and painfully, using one person as the sole source for an entire story is only a service to the source, and could be exactly the wrong thing to do.

Newspapers across the country produce editions making sure that our communities stay informed, stay safe, are entertained and have the information they need to get through their days. We provide stories about school bus transportation, new city bus routes, road construction; stories about liquor commissions and county government; coupons and sales fliers from businesses you patronize; promotions and awards at businesses, schools and nonprofit groups; births, weddings, anniversaries and deaths; scores from sports events; photographs of you at work and at play.

Just as some of the things we’re reporting would astonish those who worked on the front lines for the Herald and the Review, there are ways of disseminating information that not even the most visionary of us could have imagined in the year 2000, or even 2010.

We’ve adapted to those changes along with you. We’re not pretending it’s all been smooth, comfortable and easy. But that’s the goal. Accomplishing that goal is a keystone in showing the symbiosis of the Herald & Review and the community of Decatur and the surrounding area.