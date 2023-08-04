The reaction to the death of Decatur Celebration gave the impression that some considered entertainment in the city dead.

Of course, Celebration was never the city’s only offering of arts, crafts, entertainment, food trucks and gatherings. But what it did do was provide a template for a number of organizing groups and individuals. They didn’t have to reproduce its entirety. But offering a couple of branches from that tree of possibilities at a number of different times during the summer? That’s happening, and so effortlessly that it hints Celebration was holding back some possibilities.

This weekend, which would have been Decatur Celebration weekend, the. North Street Music and Arts Festival steps in on Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. The Centennial Lake Decatur celebration provided hours of entertainment.

The Loft, on the third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council, is an ongoing effort. The Decatur Civic Center offers its third Party on the Patio this month, along with comedy, music and sporting events. The Lincoln Square Theatre, continuing its phoenix-like return, has a number of concerts on its calendar. Decatur Municipal Band concerts, now in their 166th year, have outlasted everything. The schedule for Millikin’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center should be out soon.

And that doesn’t even account for the dozens of national touring acts playing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

An unexpected but welcome outcome has been the absence of the multiple complaints about Decatur Celebration, whether it’s evaluation of the entertainment, observations about the crowds or the weather.

But one thing Decatur Celebration did show was the diversity of what the crowds were interested in perusing. That’s shown in the creativity and hard work people have been willing to put forth in the time since Celebration’s passing. Hundreds of people continue to push forward, creating new traditions and feeding the need for socialization and entertainment.

That’s an ongoing tribute to a superb, unique event whose footprint will be seen in Central Illinois for years to come.