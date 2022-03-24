OUR VIEW: What diversity can mean

Sen. Cory Booker spoke for millions of Americans Wednesday at the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Booker, D-New Jersey, drained a bit of tension from the air as he praised the Supreme Court candidate, who would become the first Black woman to take a seat on the high court.

Booker noted he was only the fourth Black person ever popularly elected to the Senate. He recalled how when he first came to serve, he noticed how Black workers made up a much larger percentage of the Capitol’s population at nighttime when janitors and other staff take care of the hallways and office rooms.

“At night when people are in line to come in and clean this place, the percentage of minorities shift a lot,” he said.

He remembered one Black worker crying and telling him “it’s so good to see you here” in the almost all-White Senate.

Exchanges like that prove the necessity of making the public faces of our government more closely resemble the makeup of the country. Jackson is not only a quality candidate, she was approved in a unanimous non-partisan vote to the District of Columbia District Court in 2021 and two previous times by the Senate.

Jackson was visibly touched by Booker's tribute, along with the mentions of how much of an inspiration she can be to young people who may not see many people on their TVs who look like them.

The day we eagerly anticipate is the day when we're talking more about issues and less about the gender and the ethnicity of those appearing in front of Congress.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0