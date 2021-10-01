OUR VIEW: Where will Bears take their legacy?

As the birthplace of the Chicago Bears, Decatur has more than a passing interest in where the team plays next.

After all, it's our legacy.

On Wednesday, the team announced it had signed a purchasing agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a sprawling tract northwest of O'Hare International Airport.

There are lots of details to be worked out, but it's likely the Bears will be leaving Soldier Field.

If that happens, Arlington would be only the team's fourth home.

The Bears were founded in 1919 as the company team of A.E. Staley and played in Decatur for just one season. But in that time, the legendary George Halas was hired (he lived at 280 W. William St., records show), the iconic blue and orange color scheme was picked and Staley helped form the American Professional Football Association, the precursor to the National Football League — all in Decatur.

The popularity of the company team sent them to Chicago, playing at Wrigley Field, then Soldier Field starting in 1971.

It's been a complicated relationship ever since.

Built in 1924, the classical Romanesque venue was created to honor fallen World War I soldiers. Through the years, it has not only hosted Ditka, Peyton and Butkus, but also World Cup Soccer, the Pan American Games, countless concerts and hundreds of community events.

Still, Soldier Field is a difficult stadium to like — so close to the gusts of Lake Michigan, far from amenities and wedged next to museums packed on weekends.

Today, it is the oldest venue in the league, and discussions about leaving have been percolating for years. The Bears have floated plans in Hoffman Estates, Aurora, northwest Indiana and other suburbs. Finally, in 2002, $690 million was spent on upgrades, but the modern design looked like a UFO had swooped in over Roosevelt Road. The alteration meant Soldier Field was taken off the list of National Historic Landmark entries.

What comes next?

If the Bears head further north, they'll have to pay $84 million for breaking their lease with the city .

The move will likely be orchestrated by George H. McCaskey, the grandson of Halas, who Staley hired 101 years ago in Decatur.

We hope our Bears just find a nice home where they can continue the legacy.

Also, where they will win.

Please win.

