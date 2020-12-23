OUR VIEW: Who's been naughty and who's been nice?

Santa Claus is unquestionably busy this time of year. And as much as he is the Alexa of another time – he knows when you’re sleeping he knows when you’re awake – there might be a few things he’s inadvertently missed. To help him through we provide this helpful list of some of the naughty and nice.

The naughty:

Illinois’ elected Democrats particularly those who continue to delay and punt regularly on decisions that made to be made. We will not forget about the crimes and accusations made against Springfield legislature

The Decatur School Board. From its attempts to quiet feedback during its meetings (when we were still having meetings) to attempted intimidation to the declaration of an imminent election and telling the public to vote out those with whom they were dissatisfied this iteration of the board ultimately wound up being as dysfunctional as many other groups connected with District 61. The incumbents declined to run again in the April elections so they’re not even giving voters a chance to render a verdict. Maybe those members already knew what it would be.