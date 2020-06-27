OUR VIEW: Why not consider a Phase 4.5?

Health officials have said a vaccine is still months from being approved. Pritzker said he’ll listen to scientists, and certainly medical experts will have their say as well.

That reality seems further away than Phase 4 did when Pritzker announced the reopening plan on May 5. Critics who suggested Pritzker’s plan gave him unlimited and unchecked power pointed to the at best distant possibility of reaching Phase 5.

So perhaps Pritzker needs to gather his expert in a circle and consider whether they might make room for a Phase 4.5, and what might be included in that.

Arguing the logic of the way we’ve handled the outbreak from the beginning has been easy for those who just want to disagree. Grocery stores and large stores offering a number of items were allowed to stay open, while other businesses were not. Groups were not allowed to gather, but backlash and an absence of teeth in regulations left groups that gathered untouched. Masks were politicized like nowhere else in the world. Your patriotism and your care for your fellow man were evaluated in the statement made by a person’s mask decision.

And we’re ignoring arguments of the virus being a hoax and that it’s nothing more than a bad flu, given that the death toll already exceeds annual flu death averages.