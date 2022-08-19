OUR VIEW: Work-at-home can be useful

Malcolm Gladwell has really stepped in it this time.

The author, journalist, public speaker and podcaster has built his reputation via his different viewpoints about the world. His thoughts about society, individuals and the manner in which we define things in our world are insightful and profound or simplistic and worthless, depending on your point of view.

Gladwell’s most well-known proclamation is the 10,000-hour rule: To be considered elite and truly experienced within a certain craft, you must practice it for 10,000 hours. The controversial statement has been argued and “disproved” multiple times. But the important thing about Gladwell is his thoughts encourage examination of the human condition,

Earlier this summer, he was a guest on a podcast and proclaimed that working from home is not “in your best interest to work.” He added it’s difficult to “feel necessary” when you’re not in the office: “If we don’t feel like we’re part of something important, what’s the point? If it’s just a paycheck, then it’s like, what have you reduced your life to? Don't you want to feel part of something?”

Not everyone has the capability to work from a place other than an office, Not everyone should, even if they have the capability. But the manner in which we work has changed significantly over the period of the 58-year-old Gladwell’s life.

Remote working is hardly new. We’re more than a decade into the cliché of America’s next great novel or film being written by someone parked in a seat in a coffee shop. In fact, Gladwell infamously bragged about writing some of his best-selling works on couches and in coffeeshops, took pride in avoiding the office and condemned desks.

What happened? For openers, Gladwell became a boss in a company with an office. Now, he sees offices as vital cogs in how society works, and he wants employees around him.

He’s failed to retain the lessons from his initial success. He’s failed to understand that while some thrive in the office atmosphere, others can find the workplace toxic in a number of ways.

Interestingly, the increase of remote work during and post-pandemic has resulted in a profligacy of software programs allowing employers to closely track what employees on doing on company machines. Companies have always monitored employees to some degree. But an out-of-sight employee is now potentially subject to email, computer time and even keystroke tracking.

Society didn’t collapse during the pandemic, even if its state became a little wobbly. Remote working allowed employees an opportunity to test the water of working in a non-traditional space. Some thrived. Some didn’t. There’s no reason to require remote workers to return to the office just because a boss wants to see the people working for him in one place.

In San Francisco, only two-thirds of the city's workforce has returned to their desks. New York's office occupancy is even lower at 36% having returned. That shows companies are still able to function. In some cases, co-workers don’t need to be in the same state or even country.

Labor practices have bent slightly in employees’ favor in the last three years. The pandemic helped people understand what they are willing to accept and what they will not. This is a rare victory for workers.

Sorry, Malcolm.