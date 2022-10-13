The tide continues to turn in the battle against breast cancer.

October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month's efforts look to bring those numbers down even further.

Simply being a woman is the main risk factor for developing breast cancer. The main reason is that their breast cells are constantly exposed to the growth-promoting effects of the female hormones estrogen and progesterone.

About 43,250 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2022 from breast cancer. Death rates have been steady in women under 50 since 2007, but have continued to drop in women over 50. The overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018. These decreases are believed to be the result of treatment advances and earlier detection through screening.

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older. The average 10-year survival rate for women with non-metastatic invasive breast cancer is 84%. If the invasive breast cancer is located only in the breast, the 5-year survival rate of women with this disease is 99%.

Treatment options for breast cancer patients include surgery; radiation therapy that kills cancer cells; chemotherapy; hormone therapy and targeted therapy.

In addition to an examination, several things are effective in reducing breast cancer. Keep a healthy weight. Be physically active. Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation.

A new medical concern is how those who had regular appointments prior to COVID have not made them regular again. This could turn the tide on success against breast cancer if they don’t get back to regular appointments.

Cancer survival rates continue to improve. The key is early detection. Reminding ourselves and our loved ones of their responsibilities to their health is one of the purposes of the awareness effort.