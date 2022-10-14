We have not made this decision flippantly.

The Herald & Review is suspending endorsements in political races.

We want to quickly add that this decision is only for the Nov. 8 election.

Newspapers and their audience have both changed. We have readers who have never turned on a computer, and we have readers who have never seen or touched our print edition. Some even eschew the e-edition, preferring to plumb the depths of our website.

While those are all wildly divergent ways of consuming news, they are all ways we provide to offer our content. Those options, especially the online ones, require fine lines to be drawn. Few news sources have been able to finesse their way around that line.

Advertising and content are two different things. That was easy to understand with a print edition that every day could make the difference clear -- this is a story, this is an advertisement.

The transition to online has been a challenge for both us and our readers. Traditional news media haven't been the only providers to stake a spot online. Fringe interests have found followers as the platform allows them to stand side by side with sources as large as the New York Times.

Many of those sources approach stories from a political and partisan angle. The approach can be liberal or conservative, gender-based or color-based. They don't even pretend to attempt a neutral base for stories.

Right or wrong, that approach has begun to define all media. When your audience immediately assumes all of your work is tainted with prejudice of the political bent, or any other prejudice, an entity is immediately in trouble.

Alden Global Capital, the second-largest owner of newspapers in the United States, has decided against endorsements from its 200 papers. “Unfortunately, as the public discourse has become increasingly acrimonious, common ground has become a no man’s land between the clashing forces of the culture wars,” a company editorial explaining the change read.

Editorial pages are intended to be separate from the news content of the newspaper. Increasingly, however, readers are growing to view the two as locked in footsteps. If a newspaper endorses a candidate, it is seen by some readers as a servant to the candidate, toeing a line to their agenda. Of course, we regularly critical of candidates we've endorsed, and will certainly do so if and when we return to endorsements.

We're accustomed to the idea that politically, readers are divided in a way that can't help be divisive. If we operate from a basic assumption that 40% of our readers are solid on one side and 40% are solid on the other, we would be trying to reach that remaining 20%.

Given the cultural climate, at least 40% of our readers would see a slant in our position and spread it to the rest of our content.

Alden Global Capital newspapers the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and Denver Post will proceed with endorsements this season “because of how far along in the process they are and because they are viewed as state newspapers of record,” and they’ll end the practice after this election cycle. Newspaper giant Gannett -- which announced its own new position cuts this week -- has also scaled back political endorsements.

Gannett owns the Springfield and Peoria newspapers.

We're joining them, at least this year. We're re-evaluating what we want to do with our editorial pages as well as what you want us to do with them.

The opinion pages won't go away. They serve a purpose and provide diverse points of view, most easily seen in the dozens of letters to the editor we print monthly.

We'll visit the topic again early next year and evaluate whether this moratorium was a good or weak decision. And as always, we invite your feedback on our decisions.