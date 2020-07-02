OUR VIEWl Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To demonstrations on behalf of policemen. Decatur has had numerous rallies in the last five weeks of public demonstrations. Those are giving pause to the images that float our way from other gatherings in some cities around the country. We hope the trend holds, and expect that it will.

THUMBS DOWN! To the firearms services bureau of the Illinois State Police. The state is experiencing a record surge of citizens purchasing weapons, which probably sounds like a palatable idea when seeing protests in print, on video and in person; when hearing what sounds like fireworks every night, but maybe it isn’t; and when looking at the casualty count every weekend in Chicago. We’ve criticized the services bureau previously for its casual pace in dealing with its end of required paperwork. If nothing else, the ongoing delays give gun owners every reason to think they’re being singled out for being denied rights.