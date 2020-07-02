OUR VIEWl Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To demonstrations on behalf of policemen. Decatur has had numerous rallies in the last five weeks of public demonstrations. Those are giving pause to the images that float our way from other gatherings in some cities around the country. We hope the trend holds, and expect that it will.
THUMBS DOWN! To the firearms services bureau of the Illinois State Police. The state is experiencing a record surge of citizens purchasing weapons, which probably sounds like a palatable idea when seeing protests in print, on video and in person; when hearing what sounds like fireworks every night, but maybe it isn’t; and when looking at the casualty count every weekend in Chicago. We’ve criticized the services bureau previously for its casual pace in dealing with its end of required paperwork. If nothing else, the ongoing delays give gun owners every reason to think they’re being singled out for being denied rights.
THUMBS UP! To the Macon County Health Department. With restaurants reopening, so are the health department’s inspections. We take no delight in businesses being shut down. But we also do not want to be eating at restaurants with health violations. In a time when we’d expect restaurants to be extra conscious of cleanliness and safely preparing food, it’s particularly disappointing to see reports of obvious, blatant and carless violations.
THUMBS UP! The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. The museum is reopening with the stipulation that museum-goers have to stay one “Lincoln” (6 foot, 4 inches) apart. The Springfield site is one that can recommend social distancing and still host a significant number of visitors. It’s spacious, and the displays are spread out comfortably. Also, don’t forget about outdoor artistic attractions.
