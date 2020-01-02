OUR VIEWS: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Our enthusiasm for the new year isn’t a reflection on how good or bad 2019 was. Instead, it is more about the idea of a fresh start, with new energy and enthusiasm to make things better and move forward. Every year comes with highs and lows. It’s how you deal with them and what you learn from them that makes the difference.

THUMBS DOWN! To those who continue to text and drive. This isn’t the first time we’ve weighed in on this issue and, unfortunately, we doubt it will be the last. A study released early last year by Volvo found that 60% of Americans admit to texting and driving. Despite all the warnings about the dangers associated with the practice, and the fact it has been against the law in Illinois for a decade, some drivers can’t seem to make the break from technology when they are behind the wheel. We can’t think of any message that is so important that it can’t wait for a response.

THUMBS UP! To more jobs. Fuyao Glass Illinois announced Thursday that it plans to hire 40 workers by the end of the month to staff a new fabrication line linked to a contract to make glass for solar panels. The new jobs will bring employment at the plant near Mount Zion to 326 workers. That’s great news for a plant that just a few years back was mired in rumors of possible closure.

