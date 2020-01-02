OUR VIEWS: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Our enthusiasm for the new year isn’t a reflection on how good or bad 2019 was. Instead, it is more about the idea of a fresh start, with new energy and enthusiasm to make things better and move forward. Every year comes with highs and lows. It’s how you deal with them and what you learn from them that makes the difference.
THUMBS DOWN! To those who continue to text and drive. This isn’t the first time we’ve weighed in on this issue and, unfortunately, we doubt it will be the last. A study released early last year by Volvo found that 60% of Americans admit to texting and driving. Despite all the warnings about the dangers associated with the practice, and the fact it has been against the law in Illinois for a decade, some drivers can’t seem to make the break from technology when they are behind the wheel. We can’t think of any message that is so important that it can’t wait for a response.
THUMBS UP! To more jobs. Fuyao Glass Illinois announced Thursday that it plans to hire 40 workers by the end of the month to staff a new fabrication line linked to a contract to make glass for solar panels. The new jobs will bring employment at the plant near Mount Zion to 326 workers. That’s great news for a plant that just a few years back was mired in rumors of possible closure.
THUMBS UP! To the University of Illinois football team. While the 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl isn’t what Illini fans wanted, the fact the team made it to a bowl game for the first time since 2014 is a step in the right direction.
THUMBS UP! To the peaceful start of the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois. Hundreds of people lined up at dispensaries across the state early on Jan. 1 for the opportunity to take advantage of the law change. Any time you get that many people in one place and putting a news system to the test, there’s always the chance for people to be a little irritable.
THUMBS UP! To the Decatur Area Critical Incident Stress Management Team. The stress associated with the host of emergencies that pop up isn’t limited to the people directly involved in the action. It also affects the first responders called upon to provide assistance. “Emergency service people always have that feeling that they have to be invincible and you can’t show weakness,” said Steve Gambrill, Harristown fire chief. “But we’re all human.” The purpose of the group is to help emergency workers cope with the experience, vent emotions and to learn about stress reactions and symptoms.
THUMBS DOWN! To the announced closing of Stahl’s Furniture after 66 years of doing business. It’s been a great run that endured many changes over the decades. It’s a sad day when any business decides to close and we’ve seen many do so over the years. Still, we find comfort in the fact there are those with the entrepreneurial spirit who are ready to meet the retail needs of the community.
THUMBS UP! To the right to stand on a street corner and peacefully share our views – in this case, support or opposition to President Donald Trump. A group of people on both sides of the issue took to the streets of Decatur last weekend to do just that. You don’t have to agree with them, but it’s great that we live in a country that make the opportunity possible.