Scammers are working overtime during the coronavirus. Here’s what you can do to protect yourself

Sadly, it seems inevitable that for every catastrophe this country faces, there are lowlifes that crawl out of the woodwork to try to take advantage.

This pandemic is no exception. But it’s particularly pernicious now when the whole country is in a collective fight for our health and so many of us are struggling through a shuttered economy.

Law enforcement agencies tell us that thieves are working overtime. In this moment of crisis, when we’re at our most vulnerable, scammers are aggressively trying to take more from us.

It’s a sad commentary that we’ve become accustomed to this element of our society. Right now, though, if they are successful, they direct resources away from the focus on activities that will help us get back to normal.

If there’s some encouraging news in this situation, it’s that U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox tells us that the Department of Justice, along with state and local officials, are on to these criminals. They’re working just as hard and aggressively to root them out and prosecute them.