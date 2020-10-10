TAX AMENDMENT: Vote 'no' and settle other concerns first

As such, the amendment poses a definite threat to retirees and the state’s vanishing middle class. They’re the ones with less opportunity to depart the start and more likely to be targeted by Springfield if and when those able to move elsewhere finally do. AARP and senior groups this week came out in support of the amendment, but opposed to a tax on retirement income. Unfortunately, we’re not voting on the latter. Retirement accounts can still have a target on them.

The folly is in discussing, let alone voting, on the amendment. Illinois has a pension disaster it can’t continue to ignore. (Although many sources have asserted that for many years, and ignoring it is the one thing Illinois has mastered.)

If we have the temerity to change the Constitution to change how we’re taxed, we should also be able to vote to change state pensions, which are considerably larger that most in the private sector receive. Another significant change, term limits, is also long overdue.

Have all budgetary cutting possibilities been considered, let alone implemented? Giving Illinois more money to spend without addressing the bad habits is akin to trying to get an addict off of drugs by giving them more drugs.

